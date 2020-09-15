FREE | Join a conversation on the politics of black hair

For many black women, natural hair is a political statement. Black hair is a topic of interest where the views of those affected are dismissed as being frivolous or contradictory.

“Are we going to have people die over hair?” former public protector Thuli Madonsela tweeted, condemning the anarchy and violence that ensued in response to the Clicks hair advert for undermining the cause of those who were protesting.

The point is, it has never been about straight or kinky hair, it is not about natural hair or wigs or weaves. It's about privilege and supremacy. For years black women have had to change how they look to conform to certain cultures deemed more acceptable.