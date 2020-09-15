FREE | Join a conversation on the politics of black hair
The Sowetan Women’s Club conversation on the Politics of Black Hair takes place on September 17 2020 at 12.30pm
For many black women, natural hair is a political statement. Black hair is a topic of interest where the views of those affected are dismissed as being frivolous or contradictory.
“Are we going to have people die over hair?” former public protector Thuli Madonsela tweeted, condemning the anarchy and violence that ensued in response to the Clicks hair advert for undermining the cause of those who were protesting.
The point is, it has never been about straight or kinky hair, it is not about natural hair or wigs or weaves. It's about privilege and supremacy. For years black women have had to change how they look to conform to certain cultures deemed more acceptable.
Embracing your natural hair has become a weapon in the fight for racial equality, a public declaration of self-love and solidarity not only in the black community but also in a society that has tarnished what it means to be beautiful.
Join Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga in conversation with Nyaki Tshabangu; co-founder and team captain at Natural Hair Co; Prof Ncoza Dlova, dean at the School of Clinical Medicine and head of dermatology department at the University of KwaZulu-Natal; and Malaika Wa Azania, an award-winning and best-selling author as they discuss the politics of black hair.
Date: September 17 2020
Time: 12.30pm