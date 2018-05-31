Prayer leads to perfect match with Joe and Ayanda Marumo

Joe Marumo describes his and Ayanda’s meeting as friendship at first sight. The two met at a work prayer meeting in 2013. They then pursued a friendship for two years before things took a romantic turn.

They were engaged in August of 2017, and tied the knot on the 19th of May 2018.

Ayanda wore a dress by the Bridal Room in Brooklyn, Pretoria, their stunning cake decorated with roses was done by an outlet in Pretoria North.

Their wedding ceremony was at La Louise Venue also in Pretoria with their décor done by Beracah Events and Media.