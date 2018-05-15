Weddings

UK palace says no comment on report Markle’s father won’t attend wedding

By Reuters - 15 May 2018 - 12:54
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Image: Getty Images

 Kensington Palace, the office of Britain’s Prince Harry, said it had no comment to make on a report by US celebrity news site TMZ which said the father of U.S. actress Meghan Markle would not be attending Saturday’s wedding of his daughter to Harry.

TMZ said on Monday that Thomas Markle had decided not to attend the marriage of his daughter to the British royal, who is Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, after media reports that he had staged paparazzi photographs.

What we know: Britain's royal wedding

While some aspects of Britain's upcoming royal wedding are still under wraps, the palace has divulged a few details ahead of the marriage of Prince ...
Good Life
22 days ago

The website also said Markle suffered a heart attack six days ago but had checked himself out of the hospital in order to the ceremony at Windsor Castle, the queen’s home west of London.

“We have got nothing on this at the moment,” a spokesman for Kensington Palace said.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Verulam Mosque attack
Thobani’s mother: ‘He loved me very much’
X