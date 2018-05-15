UK palace says no comment on report Markle’s father won’t attend wedding

Kensington Palace, the office of Britain’s Prince Harry, said it had no comment to make on a report by US celebrity news site TMZ which said the father of U.S. actress Meghan Markle would not be attending Saturday’s wedding of his daughter to Harry.

TMZ said on Monday that Thomas Markle had decided not to attend the marriage of his daughter to the British royal, who is Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, after media reports that he had staged paparazzi photographs.