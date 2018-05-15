Take a look at the luxury hotels where the royal couple will spend the eve of their wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend their final night as singletons in separate hotels not far from the wedding venue, Windsor Castle.

On Friday, May 18, Markle will stay at the five-star Cliveden House Hotel, a stately home that commands panoramic views of the bucolic Berkshire countryside. The house has hosted everyone from Charlie Chaplin to Winston Churchill and President Franklin D. Roosevelt and features 38 rooms including 15 suites, pool, spa, and various sporting and leisure facilities.

Markle will spend her final night as a bachelorette with her mother.