Steve Letsike weds Lucy Thukwane
The wedding of SANAC co-chairperson and LGBTI activist Steve Letsike to her partner of 6 years, Lucy Thukwane was held at Freedom Park.
The couple was blessed by a Reverend of the Methodist church, as the exchanged heartfelt vows on the ampitheatre of the iconic building.
Joined by over 100 friends and family, who included Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motswaledi, Ms Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu (Dep Minister of Social Development), Mr John Jeffries (Dep Min of Justice) and Criselda Dudumashe, the couple enjoyed an evening reception that ended with Lucy and Steve thanking their families for all the support.
The couple extended words of gratitude to their families who supported them as a same sex couple even through their traditional wedding which took place on Saturday in Tshwane.