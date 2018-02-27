Entrepreneur Pearl Mohlamonyane turns paper into roses
Roses, extra-large exquisitely designed roses fill Pearl Mohlamonyane’s Instagram page.
These floral creations are handcrafted, using paper, by Mohlamonyane herself.
It’s surprising to find out that her skill is self-taught and she’s only been practicing it for a few months after she lost her job last year. The 31-year-old was working as a town and regional planner.
After spending a couple of months without an idea what to do with herself she stumbled across an American paper flower making account on YouTube, her interest was piqued and she set about watching tutorials.
“It took me a while to start the business; I went through a little depression, so I had to snap out of it,” she explains.
Proving that nothing could keep her down, Mohlamonyane mastered the skill and started her business ‘Ms Pearl’s Petals’.
Mohlamonyane roped in her friend Ntsiki as a business partner. Ntsiki is currently learning how to make flowers as well.
The floral art can be used as décor, on walls or as a centrepiece on tables.
She also makes floral backdrops, frames and individual flowers. The smallest individual flower is R80 with an extra-large flower being R240. The floral backdrop ranges from R1000 - R5000 depending on the client’s budget.
She says her work is very time consuming and a lot of her budget goes into buying supplies like the different coloured paper and copious amounts of glue sticks.
“I think my favourite thing is seeing it [the flower] after the whole process and seeing how beautiful it looks after the whole process and people’s reactions as well. I just love seeing their reactions,” she exclaims in excitement.
Mohlamonyane is based in Mokopane, Limpopo, but couriers orders to clients which she says can be quite expensive. She is also willing to travel to wherever her client is to deliver.
Mohlamonyane mentions that she’s had to look for work because of her financial situation; her business cannot sustain her yet. She will be returning to town planning soon.
She will continue with her business on the side and hopes to see it grow.
“I want to see my flowers featured in photoshoots, I just want to grow not even national, worldwide.”
Mohlamonyane’s entrepreneurship journey is filled with many learning curves. She’s grateful for this and says it’s taught her to be patient with other people and also a lot about herself.
“I can do anything that I put my mind to and I shouldn’t have limitations. Usually fear would paralyse me, I’m one person who is very shy, I wouldn’t just speak to anybody now I’m able to send emails, talk to people. It’s helping me get out of my comfort zone.”