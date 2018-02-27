Entrepreneur Pearl Mohlamonyane turns paper into roses

Roses, extra-large exquisitely designed roses fill Pearl Mohlamonyane’s Instagram page.

These floral creations are handcrafted, using paper, by Mohlamonyane herself.

It’s surprising to find out that her skill is self-taught and she’s only been practicing it for a few months after she lost her job last year. The 31-year-old was working as a town and regional planner.

After spending a couple of months without an idea what to do with herself she stumbled across an American paper flower making account on YouTube, her interest was piqued and she set about watching tutorials.

“It took me a while to start the business; I went through a little depression, so I had to snap out of it,” she explains.

Proving that nothing could keep her down, Mohlamonyane mastered the skill and started her business ‘Ms Pearl’s Petals’.

Mohlamonyane roped in her friend Ntsiki as a business partner. Ntsiki is currently learning how to make flowers as well.

The floral art can be used as décor, on walls or as a centrepiece on tables.