Bermuda’s gay marriage reversal sparks fears others may follow.

Bermudian Joe Gibbons and his Canadian partner were ecstatic last year when the wealthy Atlantic island legalized same-sex marriage after a long struggle for gay equality — but their joy only lasted nine months.

For the British overseas territory of 60,000 people — known for low taxes and stunning pink-sand beaches — this month became the first jurisdiction in the world to reverse a law allowing same-sex marriage.

It was cause for celebration for many church leaders and thousands of Bermudians who gathered outside parliament on the usually sleepy island last year to protest the gay marriage law.

Yet the reversal sparked fears for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights activists that it may reverberate far beyond Bermuda and set a dangerous precedent for a gay rights rollback after years of gains across the Western world.

“This could open the door to undo marriage equality elsewhere,” said Jordan Sousa, founder of Bermuda’s Gay Straight Alliance, one of several local advocacy groups for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights, with 1,200-odd members.

Same-sex marriage has become legal in 26 nations since the Netherlands led the way in 2001. Austria and Taiwan are set to join this list following court rulings on the matter in 2017.

So it came as a surprise to many when Bermuda reversed its decision and introduced a new Domestic Partnership Act that let islanders form domestic partnerships but not marry. The government said gay couples who had wed would keep their status.

Only a dozen or so same-sex weddings have taken place in Bermuda or on cruise ships registered in the territory in the nine months since it became legal. It was unclear how many have gay marriages been cancelled as a result of the new legislation.

FEELING VULNERABLE

Gibbons and his Canadian husband said they were among those who now felt vulnerable. They plan to move to Canada this year.

“One of the reasons we are leaving is the complete ambiguity of how the rights of same-sex couples will be guaranteed,” Gibbons, 64, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“There is just a feeling that people are against you,” said Gibbons, who won a Supreme Court ruling in 2015 granting same-sex couples the same rights to live and work on Bermuda as heterosexual partners.