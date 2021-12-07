Isolating? Here are four festive tech ideas to help stay in touch

“South Africans love spending time with their family and friends over the summer holidays, so it’s really heartbreaking when circumstances prevent that. But thanks to technology, we can still create fun alternatives to spending face-to-face time with the people we cherish this season.”

Nicholas shared four ways to link up with family despite the difficult circumstances.

Prepare a festive feast together

No festive season would be complete without delicious food, mince pies, and all the sweet treats you can imagine.

To compensate for not being with family in person, you can simultaneously prepare festive meals over a video call. You can even virtually join the merry festive feast around your different tables while far apart.

Share family memories

No matter how embarrassing they may be, it’s hard to resist sharing fun family memories during the holidays.