Forget ‘month of love’, you can name a cockroach after your ex for V Day

Valentine’s Day will be celebrated soon and if you are dying of fear of missing out (FOMO) because you will not receive flowers or a love letter or be spoilt over a nice meal, don’t worry a US Zoo has got you.

Who said the day of love should be about love? It can be about finding closure and moving on from a lover or anyone who is bugging you.

The El Paso Zoo in Texas has called on people to submit the name of anyone who has been a “thorn in your side” and they will name a cockroach after the person.

Petty? But we love it.

The cockroaches will be fed to the zoo’s animals. Anyone wanting to take part in the “quit bugging me event” is required to submit names via the zoo’s website.

The zoo said: “This year, we are once again spreading the love throughout the zoo and featuring animals such as iguanas, skunks and our meerkat mob as they chomp down on these juicy bugs.”

The event will be broadcast live on the zoo’s Facebook page.