SEX: the taboo of men who don't want sex

No sex please, we'll settle for a nice dinner instead.

Former football star Gary Lineker has lifted the lid on a taboo subject by admitting he isn't interested in scoring between the sheets.

In his role as the smiling, Walkers crisp-eating face of liberal Britain, BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker uses his Twitter feed to rail against everything from Donald Trump and Brexit through to fox-hunting.

Recently, though, the former England striker broached a subject that really was taboo. In an interview, twice-divorced Lineker made a startling admission for a man still considered one of Britain's most eligible bachelors.

He was, he said, no longer bothered about sex or dating. " It's a stupid and horrible thing to say in a way, but I'm not massively into sex," the 59-year-old said. "I've had the odd (date). But I'm straight right from the start. I say, 'I don't want a relationship; a nice dinner's fine.'"

Unlike Lineker's anti-Brexit comments, which get approvingly retweeted millions of times, this latest gem did not spark a chorus of MeToos. Love Island-era Britain may well be more open about sex, but it's still not a place where heterosexual men of a certain age will readily admit they're simply no longer interested.