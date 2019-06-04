How you can reach the big O

The orgasm, la petite morte (the little death) cumming, or whichever euphemism you want to use, is something most adults snickered about in their teenage hood and later went on to seek, some desperately

so without any hope of achieving it.

Many adults, mostly women, have stories about themselves or other women they know who have never experienced an orgasm or have lost their mojo.

But thank goodness, the subject of women's sexual pleasure and sexual health is no longer taboo. Instead of hiding in shame, many women are now aware of various techniques and treatments to help them get there.

Treatments like the O shot

The O shot helps women with a low libido or those that have never experienced orgasm to have one.

Important to note is that the O shot helps with one of the two types of orgasms women can have.

Women can have vaginal orgasm - this is an orgasm resulting from the penis rubbing against a woman's G-spot in the interior walls of the vagina. The second is a clitoral orgasm which occurs when the clitoris is stimulated, the O shot helps with the second type of orgasm.

Sowetan spoke to Dr Josh Matambo who is a specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist and also administers the treatment.