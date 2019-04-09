Reality show strives to bring closure to ex-lovers

Have you ever wanted to risk it all for a last chance at love with your ex?

New 1Magic reality show One Night With My Ex is providing a platform to shoot your shot with an old flame.

Debuting on April 19, the 13-episode show promises to have viewers on the edge of their seats as former lovers resolve mysteries of their lost love.

Produced by Rapid Blue, the reunion on the show aims to give the heartbroken and scorned exes a final opportunity for closure, forgiveness or vindication.

The reunion will play out over one night in an apartment setting with the hope for each couple being to get answers and healing.

The show hopes to rekindle the lost love in some cases.

"One Night With My Ex is a reality show about ordinary people in search for closure. It's about love, disappointment, heartache and second chances," explained Reneilwe Sema, director of local entertainment Channels at M-Net.

"We believe it will resonate with all our viewers, but for different reasons."

Kee-Leen Irvine Managing Director and Executive Producer at Rapid Blue said that everyone of us can relate to walking away from a situation haunted by regret or lack of closure.

"Cognisant of the current popularity of the experimental genre and being closely in touch with the 1Magic audience appetite, we felt that One Night With My Ex would provide some compelling entertainment and based on what I’ve seen so far, the production team are delivering just that."