Women carve niche in emerging sextech sector

Start-ups founded by women are building a niche for themselves in the male dominated “sextech” industry with connected vibrators and other high-tech sex toys they design themselves.

Sex toys made by men are based on their idea of what a woman wants, which is often not what women are actually looking for, said Stephanie Alys, 28, the co-founder of London-based MysteryVibe which makes a vibrator for women called the Crescendo.

“So there are a lot of women who are starting companies and designing products that they themselves would like to see,” she told AFP at the four-day Web Summit, Europe’s largest tech gathering, which wrapped up in Lisbon on Thursday. Unlike traditional vibrators, the Crescendo connects to an app that lets you create your own vibration patterns and has been downloaded over 500,000 times. MysterVibe created a buzz at the Web Summit, dubbed “the Davos for Geeks“, with the presentation of its first device for men.

Dubbed the Tenuto, it is embedded with six vibrating motors, including one designed to pleasure the wearer’s partner. Figures for how many women run sextech startups are hard to come by but Alys, a former political consultant, said she runs a “sex tech collective“, an e-mail list for women involved in the sector in London, which has about 50 members. New York-based Dame, founded by two women, has put out two vibrators meant for clitoral stimulation.