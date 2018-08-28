Fathers were missing for more than six out of every 10 babies born in South Africa last year (61.7%). This is according to the 2017 Recorded Live Births report Stats SA released on Monday.

This is a slight decrease from 2016‚ when 62% of births were recorded without the father’s details. According to the 2017 report‚ while the Department of Home Affairs’ notice of birth form (called the DHA-24 form) does include a space for the child’s father’s details‚ the high number of missing fathers means that the information was not hugely reliable.

Instead‚ Stats SA said it rather drew on data from what the form revealed about mothers – and on that front‚ there was a lot that was known. The data reveals that 340 births were registered in 2017 to mothers older than 50‚ wihle 3‚261 children were registered to mothers aged between 10 and 14. On top of this‚ 119‚645 teens – aged between 15 and 19 – were registered last year.

But it was the 25 — 29 age group that accounted for the highest number of total birth registrations‚ with 247‚507. This was followed by the 20 — 24 age range (244‚190) and the 30 — 34 range (200‚490).Overall‚ there was a 2.1% increase from 969‚415 registered births in 2016‚ with 989‚318 births registered last year.

Of the births registered in 2017‚ 897‚750 occurred in 2017 and 91‚568 were late registrations. Boys outnumbered the girls‚ with 460‚774 registered births compared to 452‚725.The most populous provinces were Gauteng (239‚457) and KwaZulu-Natal (197‚913).