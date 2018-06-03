Spending time with loved ones could be an effective way of improving life satisfaction

If you want to increase your satisfaction with life, then taking up hobbies with others rather than alone may give the best results according to new European research.

a team of researchers from the University of Leipzig, Berlin University of Technology, and the German Institute for Economic Research looked at data from 1,178 participants taking part in the German Socio-Economic Panel Study, a nationally representative survey of German adults.

Participants were asked to report on how satisfied they were with life, giving a rating from 0 (completely dissatisfied) to 10 (completely satisfied), and report on how satisfied they thought they would be in 5 years' time. They were also asked to detail which strategies they would use to achieve sustained life satisfaction in the future.

Of the participants, 596 made a general statement about how they could change their life satisfaction such as, "there is not much I could change," or relayed a statement without individual initiative, for example, "different politics would improve life." The other 582 participants' answers expressed a specific, active strategy.

When the researchers followed up one year later, asking the participants to again rate their current level of life satisfaction, they found no significant differences in life satisfaction between those who had a specific strategy and those who had made general statements.