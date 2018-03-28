My sister's husband has another family.

How did he also pay lobola to both women in the first place? Did the family allow him to pay lobola to both women without informing your sister?

How are they going to have her best interest at heart now if they didn't have the courtesy to involve or inform her then?

MOM replies:

Your sister is a victim of ambush polygamy. She may be hurting greatly at the moment. Please support her. Her judgment may also be clouded by feelings. Her husband has been very dishonest, however, it's her decision to stay or leave. Let her call the family meeting. Even if she will end up leaving, this is necessary for closure.

Tshenkeng is a clinical psychologist, e-mail her on tumi.tshenkeng@gmail .com

Mahlobo is a seduction expert, e-mail her on mandisamahlobo@gmail.com