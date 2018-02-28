Moments to melt the heart

In the video, Ngcobo can be seen casually walking around answering questions about their relationship. Then his partner emerges with a sign that read: "I will never forget the day I met you. I want you to be the first thing I see every day. Will you marry me?"

"I was immensely shocked at him kneeling down with tears in his eyes and asking me to marry him," Ngcobo says.

They have not yet set a wedding date.

Ubisi says that the most romantic first date she has ever been on had nothing to do with the bells and whistles.

The duo had never been on an official date, until Lehoko took her to Gold Reef City's theme park and insisted they go on the most terrifying rides.

"I was initially repulsed by the idea. There are some rides I would never go on because they are just plain scary. But then he told me that he wanted me to conquer my fears and that he wants me to trust him. Him being there for me all the way represented the way he wanted our relationship to be.

"I was so touched. That was really heartfelt and endearing, and it brought us a lot closer.

"After the rides he topped off the date with dinner in a restaurant where there were literally just the two of us. We had wine and an exquisite meal.

"That first date certainly stands out for me as being the most special I had ever been on. It taught me that one doesn't need to go all out and break the bank, but that sometimes it's the little things that count," she says.