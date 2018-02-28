Best friend baby mama is causing problems

The mother of my child and I are the best of friends, but this is making my current girlfriend very insecure. She now wants to dictate when and how I should talk to her as she says she doesn't trust me around her. I totally disagree with her request.

Boitumelo replies:

Is there a reason for her not to trust you particularly? It sounds like she does not have confidence in you and that's what you must work on. However, I am just imagining how it feels like for your partner to keep hearing you referring to your ex as your best friend. Can you imagine her always talking about her ex-boyfriend who is apparently her best friend? How would that make you feel? I can confirm to you that it is a different feeling when you have to be the one on the other side and you are asked to accept other people's unfair requests.