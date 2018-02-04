'Call me baby': Talking sex dolls fill a void in China

With China facing a massive gender gap and a greying population, a company wants to hook up lonely men and retirees with a new kind of companion: "Smart" sex dolls that can talk, play music and turn on dishwashers.

Rows of voluptuous silicon bodies hang in the warehouse of EXDOLL, a firm based in the northeastern port city of Dalian, but engineers are also working on bringing them to life.

A programmer in a lab coat asks a petite blonde prototype sitting on a chair and dressed in a see-through white blouse: "What is your name?"

"My name is Xiaodie but you can also call me baby. But if I'm not happy I won't answer," the robotic voice says through a speaker, though its lips do not move.

EXDOLL has ambitions to apply artificial intelligence to make dolls so life-like that they could cure loneliness among the country's singletons and care for the elderly and handicapped.

There are 33.6 million more men than women in the country of 1.4 billion people.

The gap is attributed to China's former one-child policy and a traditional preference for sons, which has led to selective and illegal abortion. Some 114 boys are born for every 100 girls, far above the global average.

China also has a rapidly ageing population, which is putting strains on the healthcare and social welfare system.

Seated between two non-robotic silicon companions, one in a short black skirt and a smaller model in a schoolgirl outfit, marketing director Wu Xingliang said his company's products could solve the country's major social problems.

"China has a shortage of women, and this is a factor in why there's this demand, but they're not just for sex," Wu, whose customers include single young and older men but also married ones, told AFP.