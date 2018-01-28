Next time you hug someone — in real life‚ not the emoji version — your feelings will drive you to the left or right side for the embrace‚ a new study has found.

Researchers found that you are more likely to hug a person from the left in emotional situations‚ regardless of whether they are positive or negative. Neutral hugging – for instance‚ when greeting someone - tended to be from the right side. Most people prefer right-sided hugs‚ prior studies have found.

Left-sided hugs were linked to intense occasions after researchers observed more than 2500 hugs.

Lead author Julian Packheiser‚ from Ruhr-University Bochum‚ Germany‚ said: “This is because of the influence of the right hemisphere of the brain‚ which controls the left side of the body and processes both positive and negative emotions.”

At a German airport where people were saying hello or goodbye‚ they studied 1000 hugs as examples of hugging in emotional contexts. In day to day situations across gender‚ “right-handed people tend to hug the other person from the right side‚ much more often than left-handed people”.