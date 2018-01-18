Could money be influencing your dating preferences?

If you think it's good looks, a sense of humor, or sparkling conversation that we find attractive when looking for a short-term fling, think again.

According to new UK research it is money, and plenty of it, which many of us find attractive in a no-strings-attached relationship.

Carried out by Swansea University in collaboration with the University of Nottingham, the new study recruited 151 heterosexual male and female participants (75 men and 76 women) to look at their relationship preferences in three different environmental situations.

In one situation, participants were asked to look at photos of 50 potential partners and indicate whether they would prefer a long or short-term relationship with each.

They were then shown a series of images of luxury items related to wealth, including fast cars, jewelry, mansions, and money, before being asked to look again at the images of the potential partners and once again indicate whether they would prefer a long or short-term relationship.

The results showed that after viewing the images that indicated wealth, both the male and female participants chose more partners for a short-term relationship than they did before viewing the images, with the team finding an increase of about 16%.