Bringing sexual fantasies to life
Even though no one will come out and admit it, the truth is that most people have sexual fantasies.
It is perfectly normal and does not mean that one is perverted.
A steamy 2014 study by the University of Montreal in Canada revealed what most people tend to fantasise about when they asked 1517 adults about their sexual fantasies. The results were eye-opening.
The study found that more men fantasized about receiving oral sex, having sex with people they are currently not involved with and watching their partner have sex with another man. When it came to women, the fantasies involved group sex and having sex in a specific location.
But have you ever had a sex fantasy come true?
We found people who can tick their sexual fantasies off their to-do list, and they shared their saucy stories with us.
Although they chose to be anonymous, they are proof that if you can dream it, it certainly can come true!
Amos, 26, from Tembisa, got to sleep with two sisters.
"I had always had a fantasy about sleeping with two sisters, and a couple of years ago, this exact thing happened.
"I was dating the one sister and had already been intimate with her as we were in a relationship, but I also secretly found her younger sister very attractive. When I found out that my girlfriend was texting some guy on Facebook, we broke up, and this is when I made a move on her sister.
"We slept together one night and I felt like I had hit two birds with one stone: got my revenge and got to sleep with two sisters."
Zandi, 30, from Maraisburg, Florida, slept with the pizza delivery man.
"My fantasy started when I watched porn and there was always a plot of the pizza man or plumber, and I found that very sexy. Well, one day when I had ordered pizza at a popular pizzeria, this hunky guy delivered my pizza. I asked him for his number, and when he was off duty I asked him to come over. We ended up having sex, and although a relationship did not materialise, I felt so naughty that I slept with the pizza man."
Susan, 24, from Edenvale, got to dress up like a nurse.
"My aunt, who's a nurse to this day, does not know the real reason I borrowed her nurse's uniform last year. Because I'm a drama major, I simply told her that I'm playing a nurse in a play.
"She doesn't know that I had a fantasy of playing nurse and patient with my boyfriend, and giving him sexual healing. It was amazing."
Thabo, 40, from Soshanguve in Tshwane, received oral sex while driving on the highway.
"I had heard a friend of mine mention once how amazing it would be, and he had planted a seed in my mind because I could not stop thinking about how that would feel like.
"Luckily, my girlfriend obliged once when I was driving her home from work. It felt dangerous, like I would crash at any moment, but it was the best experience ever!"