Bringing sexual fantasies to life

Even though no one will come out and admit it, the truth is that most people have sexual fantasies.

It is perfectly normal and does not mean that one is perverted.

A steamy 2014 study by the University of Montreal in Canada revealed what most people tend to fantasise about when they asked 1517 adults about their sexual fantasies. The results were eye-opening.

The study found that more men fantasized about receiving oral sex, having sex with people they are currently not involved with and watching their partner have sex with another man. When it came to women, the fantasies involved group sex and having sex in a specific location.

But have you ever had a sex fantasy come true?

We found people who can tick their sexual fantasies off their to-do list, and they shared their saucy stories with us.

Although they chose to be anonymous, they are proof that if you can dream it, it certainly can come true!

Amos, 26, from Tembisa, got to sleep with two sisters.

"I had always had a fantasy about sleeping with two sisters, and a couple of years ago, this exact thing happened.