Health

LISTEN | Confronting dysfunction and healing from trauma

The tenth episode of Evolution Space Chats with Divinity

By Divinity - 31 January 2022 - 09:08
Image: 123RF

We often go through life carrying the expectation of what it will be like when we have got to a certain place and achieved certain things.

We find ourselves romanticising the ideas of the things that we want and we feel that we need, all the while not living in reality of the present. In this episode, Divinity Roji speaks to Nompumelelo Runji, author of How I took back my power.

This conversation touches on a myriad of issues such as confronting dysfunction, overcoming self-shame, relationship tensions, social pressure and saying back dignity and respect.

With this as the last episode of season one, may you find the courage to face your reality, to be honest with yourself and take the steps you need to in finding your way back to you. 

>> Listen above or click here to subscribe to Evolution Space Chats

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
PATRICK MOLEFE SHAI Funeral Service