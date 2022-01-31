LISTEN | Confronting dysfunction and healing from trauma
The tenth episode of Evolution Space Chats with Divinity
We often go through life carrying the expectation of what it will be like when we have got to a certain place and achieved certain things.
We find ourselves romanticising the ideas of the things that we want and we feel that we need, all the while not living in reality of the present. In this episode, Divinity Roji speaks to Nompumelelo Runji, author of How I took back my power.
This conversation touches on a myriad of issues such as confronting dysfunction, overcoming self-shame, relationship tensions, social pressure and saying back dignity and respect.
With this as the last episode of season one, may you find the courage to face your reality, to be honest with yourself and take the steps you need to in finding your way back to you.
