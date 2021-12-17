FNB pays out another R5m to a vaccinated customer

FNB has paid out another R5m to a vaccinated customer to encourage wellness among customers. The bank has paid out more than R10m to vaccinated customers since the launch of the competition in October 2021. The latest winner was awarded R3m for being vaccinated and an additional R2m for having an FNB life policy.

Heetal Govindjee, FNB Life product head says: "This is our way of encouraging customers to take control of their wellness. With a resurgence in Covid-19 infections, it’s important that all partners in society support efforts to minimise the impact of the pandemic on people’s lives and livelihoods. Higher levels of vaccinations will give SA a better chance to focus on improving livelihoods through economic growth and job creation."

FNB customers who are vaccinated can enter the competition by going onto the FNB app, selecting the Wellness tab, clicking on Vaccine Status, and confirming their vaccination status. They can also enter the competition on cellphone banking by dialling *120*321#, select more, select the Wellness nav and follow the prompts.

"Vaccinated customers have until December 31 2021 to enter the competition and stand a chance to win up to R6m in the lucky draw," says Govindjee. “The last draw will take place in the first week of January 2022. We congratulate all those who participated this year, and look forward to more entries in the coming weeks.”

This article was paid for by FNB.