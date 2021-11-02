Global ‘great resignation’ trend seen in SA as long working hours in pandemic rattle employees

Working longer hours with no boundaries during the protracted Covid-19 lockdown is starting to bite, with many employees feeling overworked and quitting their jobs as a result.

This is according to the latest survey by reward-management platform Remchannel, which found the global “great resignation” trend in other parts of the world, where employees voluntarily leave their jobs, is also emerging in SA.

Remchannel — which is Old Mutual Corporate’s reward-management platform — found 88% of companies which responded to the survey said staff were working longer hours than ever. It also found 32% said employees were expected to answer emails outside traditional working hours. The downside of working too hard, being subjected to travel restrictions, fewer opportunities to take leave and a toxic workplace culture is that many employees simply give up.