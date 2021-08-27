Concerned daughter finds practical solution for family struck with Covid-19

During these uncertain times, we are all worried about the health and wellbeing of the people in our lives. While it is not always possible to be physically close to the people we care for given Covid-19, it is still possible to make sure that they have access to private medical care when they need it most.

“After some members of my family tested positive for Covid-19, those of us who had been in contact with them needed to self-isolate,” says Deshni Subbiah who used the NetcarePlus GP vouchers for virtual doctor consults.

“My sister was concerned about us, especially since she could not come to support us in person because we were isolating. She decided to buy the NetcarePlus virtual doctor consultation vouchers to ensure each affected family member could consult a medical professional safely from home.”

NetcarePlus offers a range of products to help reach more South Africans with affordable private medical care.

It’s quick and simple to arrange a consultation for someone else, even if they are on the other side of the country. For R290 for a virtual doctor consultation, R350 for an in-person consultation or R430 for a GP consultation plus medicine, these and other competitively priced products can be purchased on the Netcare Plus website.

NetcarePlus prepaid doctor consultation vouchers can be bought up to three years in advance for appointments with GPs on the NetcarePlus network. The vouchers are easy to buy online and simple to use. The vouchers can also be given to another person to use via SMS.

Subbiah says it was reassuring to know that her family had tele-health doctor’s appointment vouchers already paid for and ready to use in this stressful time. “We received the codes via SMS and when we booked the consultations, we got an email with a link to connect with the doctor. It was simple to use and an excellent service.”

Fortunately, the family has all recovered after this anxious time.

In addition to the prepaid GP vouchers, emergency cover is now available to ensure quality assistance and private medical care in the event of an accident or trauma.

Underwritten by Hollard, NetcarePlus Accident and Trauma Cover provides a range of private quality services when they are needed most. This includes access to unlimited in-hospital treatment for up to 90 days and related medical services like pathology and radiology, as well as Netcare 911 transportation to a network hospital and stabilisation at the scene.

The cover also includes daily cash payments if the accident or trauma results in the person being hospitalised for two days or more to help pay for any non-medical expenses that may arise, as well as 24-hour trauma counselling services.

For more information on the convenient and affordable options available to add value to your complete healthcare experience visit the NetcarePlus website.

This article was paid for by NetcarePlus.