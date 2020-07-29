Dr Sumy Thomas: deciphering the human puzzle, from the inside out

Looking for the answers to complicated conditions

Dr Thomas will be placed at MGH Metabolism Unit in the division of endocrinology to figure out one such complicated condition that has come up in her recent work. She makes the science sound simple, explaining that her research will explore how HIV and antiretroviral medicine affect the endocrine system.

“This will address a need in the population of SA. We have an estimated 7.7-million people living with HIV – the largest pandemic in the world. While ARVs have helped give longevity to patients in the past decade, we are now seeing larger number of patients at risk for cardiometabolic disease, including dysglycaemia and fatty liver disease, which could be a result of the virus itself or from ARV therapy. This area needs to be explored further,” she says.

“Diabetes is such an epidemic. Especially being of South Indian descent, I have seen the devastating effects on family members who are predisposed to the condition. I also wanted to choose a topic that would be relevant to global health, in keeping with the aim of the award I’ve received. I’m excited to have made contact with a mentor in the form of professor Grinspoon, chief of the metabolism unit, who will guide me during the fellowship,” she says.

The main aspect of her research is to study the reasons that ARV drugs and viruses promote glucose, cholesterol and hypertension abnormalities in patients. “It’s a fairly new area of research, but I hope that it will allow us to work out how to target the right drugs for the right people,” she says.

“The metabolic unit at MGH undertakes groundbreaking studies aimed at improving the lives of people living with HIV, and I will have the opportunity of being involved in novel trials conducted there,” says Dr Thomas.