Toxic employers face jail as South Korea tackles workplace bullying

After enduring months of constant harassment at work, South Korean office worker Christine Jung finally confronted her aggressor -- only to be fired and sued for defamation by her employer.

Her situation is not unusual in South Korea, where employees have traditionally been expected to turn a blind eye to abusive behaviour by those in power -- a phenomenon so commonplace that locals have coined a word for it, "gabjil". But that could soon change thanks to a revised labour law.

The new legislation that comes into effect on Tuesday will criminalise business owners who unfairly dismiss employees harassed at work.

A recent government survey found that two-thirds of workers had experienced harassment on the job, while 80 percent had witnessed it.

In one of the most high-profile cases, an heiress to the Korean Air fortune threw a temper tantrum at cabin crew after being served nuts in a bag instead of a bowl in 2014 -- earning instant "nut rage" notoriety.