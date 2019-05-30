Stressed pregnant moms may mean lower sperm counts: study

Men whose mothers suffered stressful events such as divorce or job loss in early pregnancy are more likely to have fewer and less active sperm, researchers said Thursday.

Among Australian 20-year-olds born of women who experienced at least three such events during the first 18 weeks of foetal growth, sperm count was a third lower and mobility down by 12% compared to other men their age, they reported in the journal Human Reproduction. Testosterone levels were also lower, by about ten%.

“Maternal exposure to stressful life events during early pregnancy, a vulnerable period for the development organs, may have important life-long adverse effects on men’s fertility,” concluded senior author Roger Hart, a professor of reproductive medicine at the University of Western Australia.

The link between stress and sperm count disappeared when the challenging events — the death of a close relative or friend, marital problems, severe money woes — occurred only during the final trimester of pregnancy.

Mice experiments have suggested that early gestation — between eight to 14 weeks in humans — is a critical period for male reproductive development. The new findings, the authors note, establish a clear link between stress and sperm health, but not necessarily a cause-and-effect relationship.