Diabetes claims around 2‚500 leg amputations a year in KwaZulu-Natal‚ the department of health in the province said on Sunday.

The province's health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo sounded the alarm and urged citizens to fight back against diabetes and other non-communicable diseases.

"Diabetes‚ alongside other non-communicable diseases such as hypertension‚ heart disease‚ stroke and others‚ has exploded and become a major problem‚" he said Dhlomo was speaking at the 5km Durban Wellness Festival on the beachfront on Sunday morning.

According to the department roughly six leg amputations are done per day at government hospitals around KwaZulu-Natal.

"We all must therefore try and increase awareness about these diseases. That is why we are also urging our fellow compatriots to make lifestyle adjustments.