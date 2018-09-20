Dancing is the best medicine

For the last 10 years, dance and Pilates instructor Vicky Luff has been visiting the East London branch of the Down Syndrome Association giving (DSA) dance classes to kids and adults with Down syndrome.

"It all started when the DSA approached me after seeing advertisements for my annual Dance Academy. I love dance and if there is someone else who enjoys it too then why not share it with them, especially when that someone may not have the opportunity to experience it otherwise," said Luff, owner and instructor at The Dynamic Body Studio.

Luff teaches almost 20 children and adults with Down syndrome every month and over the years has managed to expose the youngsters to Zumba, ballet and even belly-dancing by bringing other teachers on board.

"The absolute joy on their faces when they dance is wonderful. They may not always be doing the steps right but we just laugh together and have a whole lot of fun," said Luff.

Established in 1996, the organisation runs various workshops, early intervention seminars, support groups and outreach programmes in and around East London for individuals with Down syndrome and their parents.