A combination of being mindful and active could be even more effective in lowering stress and anxiety.

New US research suggests that keeping active could be even more effective at reducing stress when combined with mindfulness.

Carried out by researchers at Penn State University, the study looked at 158 students at the university to see how movement-based behavior and mindfulness affected stress levels.

Participants were asked to use a special mobile phone app, called Paco, which asked the students to answer questions about their current activity and states of mind.

Some of the questions had been designed to assess mindfulness, while others asked about where the participant was, if they were moving, and if they were stressed or anxious.

The students received prompts from the app to answer the questions eight times a day over a two-week period.



At the end of the two weeks, the researchers found that in the moments when participants were standing or moving they showed reduced levels of negative feelings such as stress, anxiety, and depression compared to when they were sitting.

However, the benefits were even greater when the students reported also being more mindful while standing or moving, suggesting that being more aware of your surroundings could be a simple way to boost well-being throughout the day.