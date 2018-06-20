Too much weight gain in first-time pregnancies linked to increased risk of preeclampsia,

New international research has found that gaining too much weight during pregnancy could increase the risk of preeclampsia in women who are giving birth for the first time.

Carried out by researchers from the University of British Columbia, Canada, the Karolinska Institutet and Uppsala University, Sweden, and the University of Pittsburgh, USA, the study looked at how weight gain during pregnancy can affect preeclampsia, a serious pregnancy condition related to gestational high blood pressure.

Preeclampsia typically occurs after 20 weeks gestation and can cause mothers to suffer seizures, stroke, and kidney failure, as well as cause stillbirths.

Although obesity before pregnancy is already known to be a risk factor for the condition, previous research into how weight gain in the first 20 weeks of pregnancy can affect the risk of preeclampsia has proved inconclusive, according to study author Dr. Jennifer Hutcheon.

For the new research, the team looked at 62,705 Swedish women who were experiencing their first pregnancy and tracked how much weight the women gained during pregnancy.