Boost your brain through breathing.

New research published in the journal Psychophysiology provides scientific validation of the beneficial impact on cognitive capacity of breathing techniques used in yoga and breath-focused meditation.

This new scientific study based on neuroscience establishes a direct link between the way we breathe and improving how our brain works through the stimulation of noradrenaline, a hormone which is released when we are focused on a task.

Practiced for thousands of years by yogis, breath-focused meditation based on observation and control of our breathing (known as pranayama) is known to increase ability to focus, decrease emotional reactivity, improve arousal levels, etc.

This research undertaken by scientists at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland showed that participants who focused well during a task that demanded a lot of attention had greater synchronization between their breathing patterns and their attention compared to those who had poor focus.