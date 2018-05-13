Could a glass of red wine a day help protect against prostate cancer?

Moderate red wine consumption does not significantly increase the risk of prostate cancer according to new research, and in fact could have a slight protective effect.

Carried out by an international research team led by Shahrokh Shariat at the Medical University of Vienna in Austria, the new meta-analysis looked at whether moderate wine consumption had an effect on the risk of developing prostate cancer, the most common form of cancer in the Western world.

Fifteen to 20 percent of men are affected by prostate cancer at some time in their lives and 2.6 percent die from the disease.

For their analysis, the team looked at 17 high-quality studies which included around 610,000 participants.

They found that moderate white wine consumption appeared to increase the risk of prostate cancer by 26 percent.

Moderate red wine consumption did not appear to increase the risk significantly. In fact, the team found that drinking a moderate amount of red wine even has a slightly protective effect, and could reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer by around 12 percent.