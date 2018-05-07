An aspirin a day linked to a higher risk of melanoma in men.

New US research has found a link between taking a daily aspirin and a higher risk of melanoma in men, the most dangerous form of skin cancer.

Carried out by researchers at Northwestern University, the study looked at medical records from 195,140 patients aged 18-89, who had no prior history of melanoma.

From this base, 1,187 of the patients were aspirin exposed, with the researchers only including patients who had been taking aspirin daily for at least one year at a dose of 81 or 325 mg.

All patients were followed for at least five years to see if melanoma occurred over time.

The team found that from the 1,187 aspirin-exposed patients, 2.19 percent had a subsequent diagnosis for melanoma, compared to 0.86 percent of those in aspirin-unexposed patients.