Retirement could make seniors more sedentary, new study finds

New European research has found that transitioning into retirement can bring a more sedentary lifestyle for seniors, highlighting the need to stay active with age.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Turku, Finland, the team looked at 2,011 participants and surveyed them on their sedentary behavior habits, including watching television, using a computer at home and sitting in a vehicle.

The team conducted 3.4 surveys on average, which were carried out once a year as the participants transitioned into retirement to measure the amount of sitting before and after retiring.

The results showed that on average, transitioning to retirement increased the amount of time spent sitting from four and a half to six hours per day.

Computer use at home increased by 19 minutes per day, and time sitting in a vehicle by 6 minutes per day, while other sitting time increased by 37 minutes per day.

Lead author Tuija Leskinen also added that, "Sitting increased especially among women and those who had been sitting a great deal at work, had a low physical activity level, and who suffered from sleep difficulties, mental disorders or poor health before retirement."