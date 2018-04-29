Hair products could be exposing Black women to a higher level of hazardous chemicals, says new study

New U.S. research has found that Black women could be exposed to dozens of hormone-disrupting chemicals through the use of certain hair products.

Carried out by scientists at Silent Spring Institute, the study is the first to measure the concentrations of endocrine-disrupting chemicals -- which interfere with the body's hormones -- in a variety of hair products marketed at Black women.

The team looked at 18 different hair products including hot oil treatments, anti-frizz hair polishes, leave-in conditioners, root stimulators, hair lotions and hair relaxers.

The researchers tested each product for the presence and level of 66 endocrine disruptors that are associated with a variety of health problems including reproductive disorders, birth defects, asthma and cancer.

They found that the products contained a total of 45 endocrine disruptors, with each product containing anywhere between 6 and 30 of the chemicals tested for in the study.

All of the products contained fragrance chemicals and 78 percent contained parabens -- preservatives commonly found in cosmetic products which have been shown to be endocrine-disruptors.