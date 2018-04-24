How rude colleagues could be affecting your sleep.

Working with impolite colleagues could be contributing to insomnia according to new U.S. research, however trying to put the day behind you and switch off with fun activities could be one solution to sleeping better at night.

Carried out by researchers from Oakland University, Portland State University, Oregon Health & Science University and the USDA Forest Service, the team surveyed 699 employees of the U.S. Forest Service.

The participants were asked to rate the level of rude behavior they experienced in the workplace as well as how often they had negative thoughts about work.

They were also asked whether they experienced any symptoms of insomnia, how much alcohol they drank, whether they were able to detach from work at the end of the day and in the evenings, and whether they were able relax and make time for leisure activities.

The team also asked participants about other factors that have been found to influence sleep, including how many children under 18 lived at home, the number of hours worked per week and alcoholic intake.

The results showed that rude or negative behavior at work, such as being judged or verbally abused, was linked with more symptoms of insomnia, including waking up multiple times during the night.