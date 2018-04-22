Eating your greens raw could have bigger benefits for mental health says new study

New research has suggested that if you want to boost your mental health, eating raw fruit and vegetables could be more beneficial than cooked, canned and processed options.

Carried out by the University of Otago, New Zealand, the study set out to see if how we ate our fruit and vegetables could be just as important, if not more so, as how many we ate.

Although many public health campaigns have pushed the idea of aiming for five portions of fruit and vegetables a day in any form, the new findings suggest it could also be important to consider in what way produce was prepared and consumed, especially for mental health benefits.

For the study, the team looked at 422 participants aged 18 to 25 and living in New Zealand and the United States.