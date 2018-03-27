Here are the top 10 things most South Africans die from.

One in five South Africans die from unnatural deaths such as crashes‚ assaults‚ drowning‚ smoke inhalation or poisoning.

This is according to the Mortality and Causes of Death report Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released on Tuesday in Pretoria.

The report analysed the 456 612 deaths recorded in 2016. Of these‚ 240 001 were men and 214 988 were women‚ or 112 males for every 100 female deaths. In addition 1 623 were listed as gender unspecified. The total amount was a decline from the 473 266 deaths in 2015.

The age group within which most men died was 60-64 years old (8‚6%) while most females died between 75 and 79 years old (8‚3%).

In 2016 most deaths occurred in the country’s most populous provinces Gauteng (21‚3%) and KwaZulu-Natal (18‚6%).