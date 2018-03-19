Join the epic battle for the nation’s smiles this World Oral Health Day

South African studies conducted in 2016 showed that 60% of primary school children had tooth decay, and 80% of that tooth decay remained untreated.

This can have a real impact on the quality of a child’s life. Tooth decay can lead to absences from school and poorer performance. Furthermore, children with recent toothaches are four times less likely to do as well in school as their pain-free peers.

Dental products brand Mentadent is committed to building stronger smiles for South African children. As part of the National Schools Hygiene Programme, in partnership with the Department of Basic Education, Mentadent is teaching children in schools across South Africa the correct way to brush their teeth every morning and evening.

The company aims to reach 1-million South African children by the end of 2019 through the National Schools Hygiene and Sanitation Programme.

Mentadent invites you to show your support on March 20 2018, World Oral Health Day, which is celebrated globally to promote the benefits of a healthy mouth and the importance of oral hygiene.

You can help raise awareness around the importance of oral hygiene and brushing twice a day every day by taking a selfie, posting it on Facebook or Twitter, and tagging your teeth with #EverySmileMatters and #BrushBrush. Mentadent will then donate a toothbrush and a tube of toothpaste to a child in need for each of these selfies.

Share your smile and save someone else’s.

This article was paid for by Unilever.