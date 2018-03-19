Girls who start puberty earlier could be at an increased risk of obesity

New UK research has found that starting puberty early is a risk factor for women becoming obese in later life, with girls who have their first period earlier more likely to have a higher Body Mass Index (BMI) in adulthood.

Previous research has already found a link between early onset of puberty and BMI later in life, with increased body weight also known to be a risk factor for girls starting puberty earlier.

However, as these findings have been observational they are also at risk of being influenced by situational factors, such as ethnicity, economic background, education level, and diet, making it difficult to determine whether it is early puberty or other factors that are the cause of adult obesity.

"Previous studies have shown there is an association, but we didn't know whether early puberty caused obesity in adulthood, or was simply associated with it," explained first author of the study Dr Dipender Gill. "In our latest study we've generated evidence to support that it is a causal effect."

Carried out by Imperial College London, the study was able to determine early puberty as a causal factor by using genetic variants to look at the effect of the onset of puberty (measured as being the age of a girl's first period) on BMI later in life.

Using data from 182,416 women, the team identified 122 genetic variants that were strongly associated with the onset of puberty and collected data on the women's age at first period.