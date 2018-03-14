Soy-based formulas could cause subtle changes in babies' reproductive system tissues

New US researchers has found that infants who are fed soy-based formulas as newborns show differences in some reproductive-system cells and tissues, possibly due to exposure to estrogen-like compounds found in this type of milk.

Funded and led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), part of the National Institutes of Health, the research looked at the effect of different milks on postnatal development of estrogen-responsive tissues and hormone levels in male and female infants.

The study was completed by 283 infant-mother pairs completed the study, with 102 of the infants exclusively fed on soy formula; 111 infants were exclusively fed on on cow-milk formula, and 70 on breast milk.

The researchers repeatedly measured the boys up to 28 weeks and the girls up to 36, looking at the maturational index (MI) based on epithelial cells from the children's urogenital tissue; ultrasound measurements of uterine, ovarian and testicular volume as well as breast-buds; and hormone concentrations using blood tests.

The results showed that the main differences found related to the girls, with the team discovering that compared to those who were fed cow-milk formula, girls fed soy formula showed developmental changes consistent with those found in response to estrogen exposure.