The sexually transmitted diseases chlamydia and herpes are common among 15 to 24-year-olds‚ research has found.

Academics who questioned 447 young people in a rural district of KwaZulu-Natal also found that 42% of females had bacterial vaginosis.

Although this incurable condition is not considered a sexually transmitted infection (STI)‚ the scientists said evidence was mounting that sexual transmission was integral to its development.

A team led by Suzanna Francis‚ from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine‚ collaborated with the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban in the research‚ published in the journal PLOS Medicine.

They recruited young people in uMkhanyakude‚ a so-called “health and demographic surveillance site” for the research institute and found the following infection rates:

- Herpes simplex virus type 2: Female 28.7%‚ males 16.8%

- Chlamydia: Female 11.2%‚ male 5.3%

- Trichomoniasis: Female 4.6%‚ male 0.6%

- Gonorrhea: Female 1.8%‚ male 1.5%

- Bacterial vaginosis: 42.1% (females only)