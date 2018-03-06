Boitumelo can now smile with courage, thanks to operation

Boitumelo Moretsele would often stand in front of the mirror trying to "fix" her lopsided smile with her fingers.

The Grade 2 Brakpan North pupil could not understand why other children ridiculed her because she appeared different to them.

For most children of Boitumelo's age, pulling a funny face, smiling and frowning happens without a thought.

Not so for the seven-year-old who was born with a complex congenital neurological disorder, Moebius Syndrome, which has robbed her of her ability to smile.

The disorder can affect multiple cranial nerves including the facial nerve, which result in muscle paralysis that brings about facial movements.

The condition is so rare that there is no statistics available in South Africa.