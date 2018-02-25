How 'fitspo' posts on social media can influence your motivation to work out

Most of us will have a friend who fills up our social media feed with "fitspiration" posts about their physical activities and achievements, perhaps to simply share what they are doing, or to encourage others to do the same.

However, whether they do in fact motivate us to get moving ourselves appears to depend on the individual, with new US research finding that for some, these posts may actually be having a negative effect on body image.

Researchers at Texas State University and the University of Arizona asked 232 participants to log into their favorite social media site and look at the photo and text updates posted by friends in the last 30 days.

The participants were asked to count how many of these posts showed their friends engaging in exercise, defined in the study as physical activity done to help maintain health and fitness, and ranging from hiking to going to the gym.

The researchers then asked the participants to chose three of their social media friends who posted the most about exercise, and rate their perceived similarity to each.

Participants also completed questionnaires assessing their concern about their weight, attitudes towards exercise, and tendency to make social comparisons that are either "upward" -- that is, they compare themselves to people whom they perceive to be superior and they aspire to be like -- or "downward" -- meaning they compare themselves to those who they perceive as doing less well than they are.