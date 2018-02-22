Does emotional eating begin in early childhood?

New US research has shown emotions can affect the food choices of children as young as 4½, with feelings of happiness or sadness influencing which snacks children choose and how much they eat.

Carried out by psychologist Dr. Shayla C. Holub at the University of Texas at Dallas along with Dr. Cin Cin Tan at University of Michigan's Center for Human Growth and Development, the study looked at how mood affected the snack choice of 91 children aged 4½ to 9 years old.

Participants were placed into one of three mood conditions -- happy, sad, or neutral, with the researchers using clips from Disney's "The Lion King" to elicit the three feelings.

After observing the children's snack consumption in each condition, the pair found that children appeared to engage in emotional eating.

They found that when presented with different snack options, those in the sad condition consumed the most chocolate, followed by those in the happy group. Those in the neutral group ate the least chocolate.

When presented with savory goldfish crackers, the findings were reversed, with children in the neutral condition consuming the most snacks, followed by those in the happy condition, with those in sad condition eating the least.

Dr Holub commented on the findings saying, "This suggests that children eat in response to both happy and sad emotions, but more for sadness," with the researchers also finding that the tendency to eat in response to sad emotions appeared to increase with age.