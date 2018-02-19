Sisters in the family way

Last year, four Capetonian sisters made headlines by being pregnant at the same time and expecting to give birth almost at the same time.

The sisters, Zulfah, Firdous, Mehnaaz and Kashiefah Kamroodien, told Parent24 they did not plan to fall pregnant at the same time and it was pure coincidence that they found themselves all expecting at the same time, although they joked that they had a conspiracy theory about their husbands having planned it.

In the article, the sisters spoke about the experience of being pregnant at the same time and alluded to having petty dramas but being very supportive of each other nevertheless.

While some people may think the experience of going through morning sickness, doctors' visits and occasional baby kicks with a sister in the same shoes is fulfilling and reassuring, can it spell doom for your relationship as siblings?

When hormone fluctuations kick in and mood swings are at their peak, can your relationship survive pregnancy intact?

Psychologist Mampho Mofokeng says it can be the biggest test of your bond as siblings.

"There are definitely some pros and cons to being pregnant together with your sibling. It may be reassuring to know there is someone very close to you who is going through the exact same thing you are but, at the same time, it can also unearth some good old sibling rivalry," she says.