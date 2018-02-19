Hormone changes could increase asthma risk in women

A new UK study has suggested that fluctuations in female sex hormones could play a role in the development of asthma and allergies in women, possibly explaining the differences between men and women in the incidence and severity of the condition.

Carried out by researchers from the University of Edinburgh, the major review analyzed more than 50 studies which together looked at more than 500,000 women with asthma from puberty to 75 years of age.

The results showed a link between asthma symptoms and key changes in a woman's life such as puberty and menopause, with women who started their periods before turning 11 years old and those entering menopause found to have a higher risk of developing asthma compared to those who started menstruation later or who were pre-menopause.

Irregular periods were also found to be associated with a higher rate of the condition.

Many women also reported that their asthma symptoms change with their menstrual cycle, which the team suggested may be due to fluctuations in levels of hormones such as estrogen and progesterone.